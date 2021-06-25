Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

