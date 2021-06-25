Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 582.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

