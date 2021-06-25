Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

EGBN opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.57. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.