Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

