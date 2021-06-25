Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.