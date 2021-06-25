Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($1.68). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

