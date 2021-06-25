Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $445.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $424.03 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 1,324,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.