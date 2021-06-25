Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 36,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,599. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

