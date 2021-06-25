Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.76 million and the highest is $299.52 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

