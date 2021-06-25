Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.15. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

