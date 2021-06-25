Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 8,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $706.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $32.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

