Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Genesco posted earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Genesco by 232.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.