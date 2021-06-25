Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $130.86

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 669,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

