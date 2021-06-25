Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $291.20

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.42. 473,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,459. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.05. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,681,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.