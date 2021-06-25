Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $29.67

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

WHD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 757,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,684. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

