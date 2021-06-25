Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $68.46

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,364,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,621. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

