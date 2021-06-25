Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $26.40

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research firms have commented on NLSN. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 544.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $285,000.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,896. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.