Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Price Target at $11.90

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.89.
AGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
