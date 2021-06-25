Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$107.50

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.19.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TFI International stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$113.29. 126,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,947. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$45.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.84. The firm has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total transaction of C$1,718,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$477,158,896.64. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

