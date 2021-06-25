Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Viasat stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

