Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.
VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th.
Viasat stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
