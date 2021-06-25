Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$70.44

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

WPM traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.83. 263,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.27. The company has a market cap of C$24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

