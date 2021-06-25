Brokers Set Expectations for Eisai Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eisai in a research report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ESALY opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

