Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,145 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.