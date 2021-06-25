Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $98,296.38 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRKS opened at $96.00 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

