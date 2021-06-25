Brown Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,495,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 233.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 97.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $465.63. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.