Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of DMC Global worth $138,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DMC Global stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

