Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,803 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,005,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems makes up 1.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 14.95% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $230,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,096. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

