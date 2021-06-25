Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 216,928 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the quarter. AppFolio makes up approximately 3.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AppFolio worth $404,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AppFolio by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.82. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,035. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.49. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

