Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $232.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,830. The stock has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

