BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.70

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 205.53 ($2.69), with a volume of 3095978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.60 ($2.65).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BT.A. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The company has a market capitalization of £20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.52.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

