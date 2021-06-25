Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 50,000 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $646,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADERU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 12,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.