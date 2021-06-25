Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $380,000 Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $34,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $8,363,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

OTCMKTS HCICU remained flat at $$10.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

