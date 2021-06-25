Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

ISLE remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,103. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

