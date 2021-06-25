Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 896,672 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 896,672 shares during the quarter. Voya Prime Rate Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,941,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,120 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,030,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $592,578.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock remained flat at $$4.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

