Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $750,000 Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBTCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,500,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS MBTCU traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.16. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Ka Seng Ao purchased 15,000 shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.