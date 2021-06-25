Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,352. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

