Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,985 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

BG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

