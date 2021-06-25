Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNZL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,378.57 ($31.08).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,331.44. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Insiders have sold a total of 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988 in the last three months.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

