Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,267.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,267 ($29.62) and last traded at GBX 2,251 ($29.41), with a volume of 17692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

Several research analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The stock has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

