Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00010795 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $46.38 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00598546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,734,560 coins and its circulating supply is 12,359,560 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

