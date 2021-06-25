Business Credit Alliance Chain Hits Market Cap of $63,517.14 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $63,517.14 and $290.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 496,239,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

