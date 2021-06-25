Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 171,000 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.67.

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $880.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

