C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 14,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 338,055 shares.The stock last traded at $37.35 and had previously closed at $38.34.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $622,654.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

