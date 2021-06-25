Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.