CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAMP traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

