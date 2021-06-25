Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Sells 2,025 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912.

TSE:CGY traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The firm has a market cap of C$664.25 million and a PE ratio of 31.11. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$53.27 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.95.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. Research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.50 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

