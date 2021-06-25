Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $2,244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 211.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $2,647,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

