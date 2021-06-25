Canaccord Genuity Downgrades BlackBerry (TSE:BB) to Sell

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.49.

BB stock traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,909. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

