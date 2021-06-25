Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Hold

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

