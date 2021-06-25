Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRST. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 411.40 ($5.37) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,300.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

