Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRST. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 411.40 ($5.37) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,300.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

