Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$66.00.

6/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

6/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.91 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,269,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,907,169.94. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Insiders have sold a total of 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,386 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.